Obama to visit Borobudur temple

Former US President Barack Obama (third left) talks with his family while visiting Jatiluwih tourist attraction, Tabanan, Bali, Sunday (25 June 2017). Obama went on a family vacation to Yogyakarta and Borobudur Temple, Central Java, Wednesday evening (June 28, 2017). (ANTARA Photo/Wira Suryantala)

Yogyakarta (ANTARA News) - Former US President Barack Obama plans to visit Borobudur Temple of Magelang, Central Java, during his visit to Yogyakarta Province on a private trip with his family.



According to Antara report on Wednesday, Obama will visit Yogyakarta from June 28 to 30, 2017.



The former president will watch the sunset in the ancient Buddhist temple, Borobudur.



He is on a visit to Indonesia with his wife Michele Obama and his daughters Natasha Marian Obama as well as Malia Ann Obama.



Obamas jet arrived in Yogyakarta at 12:30 p.m. His entourage was aboard a Gulfstream G-V of Western Air Charter Inc.



While in Yogyakarta, Obama and his entourage will stay in Hotel Tentrem.



Additionally, the Head of Rajon Military Command Pamungkas 072, Brigadier General Fajar Setyawan, noted that joint security officers will secure Obamas visit to Yogyakarta.



Previously, Obama had visited Tirta Empul Temple in Tampaksiring village, Gianyar district, of Bali Province, and enjoyed the beautiful scenery of Subak Jatiluwih, with a rice field irrigation system in Tabanan district, and Arma Ubud Museum.



Meanwhile, Obama was also invited to the Bogor Presidential Palace in West Java. He is to speak to the 4th Indonesian Diaspora Congress in Jakarta on July 1. He will also visit several cultural heritage sites across the country.



