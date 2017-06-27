President Jokowi distributes food packages in Solo

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) greeted the residents while distributing food packages in Solo, Central Java, Monday (26 June 2017). President Jokowi did the same on Wednesday (28 June 2017). (ANTARA/Mohammad Ayudha)

Solo (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) distributed food packages at several locations in his hometown Solo on Wednesday on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.



Accompanied by First Lady Iriana and his daughter Kahiyang Ayu, Jokowi toured the city by stopping at several places to meet the people and to distribute Eid packages.



He first stopped at the Slamet Riyadi Street and then before the Kasih Ibu hospital after which he moved to Letjen S. Parman in front of the Pasar Legi marketplace where he met people from the grassroots level, such as market sellers, laborers, and tricycle pedicab drivers.



In front of Pasar Legi, the people responded enthusiastically to the distribution of the packages.



From Pasar Legi, Jokowi headed to the Tirtonadi bus terminal and stopped to pay a visit to his big uncle, Wiyono, who lives on Ahmad Yani Street in Gilingan. After distributing Eid packages to the people there, he directly proceeded to his home in Sumber, Banjarsari.



"I am glad and proud to be able to shake hands with the president. I was also given an Eid food package by him," Daliyem, one of the laborers who offers service by helping to carry goods bought by customers in Pasar Legi, said.



President Jokowi is scheduled to return to Jakarta in the evening after visiting the city since Monday to meet his mother to seek her forgiveness on the occasion of Eid.



(Reported by Bambang Dwi Marwoto/Uu.H-YH/INE/KR-BSR/A014)

