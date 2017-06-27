Obama to visit Prambanan Temple on Thursday

Barack Obama visiting Borobudur Temple Central Java, Wednesday (June 28, 2017). (ANTARA FOTO/Anis Efizudin)

Sleman, Yogyakarta (ANTARA News) - Former US president Barack Obama is scheduled to visit the Prambanan Temple on the outskirt of Yogyakarta on Thursday during his vacation in Indonesia, an official said on Wednesday.



The management of Prambanan Temple has tasked an archaeologist of the Yogyakartas Cultural Heritage Preservation Agency, Wahyu Astuti, to serve as a guide for Obama and his family during their visit to the largest Hindu temple in Indonesia.



"Yes it is true. I was asked by the Prambanan Temple authority to be a guide during Obama's visit. Obama will visit the temple on Thursday at around 07:00 a.m., and I should be ready by 06:00 a.m.," Astuti exclaimed here on Wednesday.



As a guide for Obama, Astuti will focus on the importance of the temple rather than the history behind it.



"The temple is a very special historical heritage. It is a masterpiece of the Indonesian ancestors. This masterpiece is second to none in the world," Astuti stated.



Besides her, two more archaeologists from the Yogyakartas Cultural Heritage Preservation Agency, namely Manggar Sari Ayuwati and Ary Setiastuti, will accompany Obama and his family during their visit to the Prambanan Temple.



Obama is on a visit to Indonesia with his wife Michele Obama and his daughters Natasha Marian Obama and Malia Ann Obama.



The Obamas arrived in Bali on Friday last week on a nine-day trip to Indonesia.



On Wednesday, they arrived in Yogyakarta and visited Borobudur Temple in Magelang District, Central Java.



Obama will visit Yogyakarta from June 28 to 30.



He and his family will also be visiting the Bogor Presidential Palace in West Java on President Joko Widodo's invitation. He is also scheduled to speak at the 4th Indonesian Diaspora Congress in Jakarta on July 1.



(T.A059/INE)