Obama lauds Panorama of Borobudur temple

Magelang, C Java (ANTARA News) - Former president of the United States, Barack Obama, lauded the panorama of Borobudur temple in Magelang district, Central Java province, as a temple that symbolized religious harmony and tolerance.After accompanying Obama in Magelang on Wednesday, Edy Setijono, President Director of PT Taman Wisata Candi Borobudur, Prambanan, and Ratu Boko, stated that Obama admired the proper maintenance of Borobudur.As part of a series of vacation in Yogyakarta province, from June 28 to 30, Obama and his family arrived in the Borobudur area at 4:35 p.m. local time and scaled the top of the temple.Setijono noted that it was Obamas second visit to the tourist attraction. Obama claimed to have visited Borobudur when he was a child. But it was first time that Obama had visited the largest Buddhist temple in the world with his family."Obama was very impressed as it was his second visit. He had visited Borobudur when he was a child, and now he has come back with his family to visit the temple. This temple is beautiful and is a symbol of tolerance," he remarked.During the visit, Obama did not get to see the sunset.Setijono hoped Obamas visit would provide a positive impact for tourism in Borobudur and its local community. The visit of the former president indicated that the temple was a safe place to visit.