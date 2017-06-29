Transjakarta increases number of buses during Lebaran holiday season

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - PT Transportasi Jakarta has increased the number of its buses during this years Lebaran holiday season.



"All officers have been urged to be alert in serving all passengers," President Director of PT Transjakarta Budi Kaliwono stated here on Wednesday evening.



He said that 45 buses will be operated on Corridor I (Blok M-Kota) from Monday (June 26) to Sunday (July 2). Some 35 buses had earlier been operated on Corridor I.



"Some 26 buses will be operated on Corridor 5 (Kampung Melayu-Ancol) and 32 buses on Corridor 6 (Ragunan-Dukuh atas)," he noted.



Earlier, 19 buses were operated on Corridor 5 and 25 buses on Corridor 6.



The increase in the number of Transjakarta buses was intended to meet the needs of the community, particularly of people who want to go to tourist attractions in an attempt to provide safe, convenient, and affordable means of transportation, he remarked.



Meanwhile, he also allocated reserve buses to anticipate an increase in the number of passengers who headed to tourist attractions during the Lebaran holiday season.



"We also provide access to people who want to visit the Jakarta Fair Kemayoran, starting from June 8 until July 16, 2017," Kaliwono stated.



He revealed that buses will ply on several routes, including the Monas-Jakarta Fair, PGC-Jakarta Fair, Pulogadung-Jakarta Fair, and Kampung Melayu-Jakarta Fair. The buses will operate on the routes from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time.