Obama`s visit to strengthen Yogyakarta tourism`s safe image

Yogyakarta (ANTARA News) - Former US president Barack Obamas visit will further strengthen the safe image of Yogyakarta as a leading tourist destination, Yogyakarta Tourism Office Chief for Tourism Destination Development Sector Arya Nugrahadi has remarked.



Nugrahadi expressed optimism that after the visit of Obama and his family, the number of foreign tourists from Europe, the US, and Asia to Yogyakarta would increase.



According to Nugrahadi, Obamas visit to the Borobudur Temple, Prambanan Temple, and other historical sites in Yogyakarta will further remind the international community that the special autonomous province is one of the ancient centers of civilization and is an interesting attraction to visit.



"Hence, the services in all tourist destinations in Yogyakarta must also be constantly improved to meet international standards," he noted.



The Yogyakarta Tourism Office is targeting to achieve 400 thousand foreign tourist arrivals in 2017, or an increase from the 2016 target of 360 thousand visits.



Yogyakarta, with its rich history and culture as well as several tourist attractions, continues to intensify its efforts to promote its tourism sector.



As one of the leading cultural centers in Java, Yogyakarta is blessed with several scenic tourist attractions, which are being developed and promoted to attract as many tourists as possible.