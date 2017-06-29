Over 74 thousand holidaymakers visit Gunung Kidul

Gunung Kidul, Yogyakarta (ANTARA News) - As many as 74,525 people visited the tourist attractions in Gunung Kidul District, Yogyakarta Province, on Wednesday, generating revenues amounting to Rp607,101,200 for the district.



The number of domestic tourists has continued to increase lately, Hary Sukmono of the Gunung Kidul tourism office, stated here, Thursday.



On the day of the Idul Fitri Islamic Holiday on Sunday, June 25, Gunung Kidul received 8,415 domestic tourists that contributed Rp64,752,300 in local revenue.



The number increased to 39,554 tourists, or generating Rp305,614 thousand in revenue on Monday, and 63,585 people, or Rp515,860,500, on Tuesday.



In total, the district had collected Rp1.2 billion in revenue from domestic tourists since June 25.



"Our target is to attract 250 thousand tourists. Hopefully, it is achievable, or it will even surpass the target," he remarked.



Located around 70 kilometers south of Yogyakarta City, Gunung Kidul is known for its caves, natural scenery, mountains, and waterfalls.



The landscape of Gunung Kidul is mountainous, mostly of limestone stretching to the southern side of Java.



Meanwhile, Indonesian Muslims celebrated the Idul Fitri Islamic Festivities on June 25-26.



President Joko Widodo had signed Presidential Decree No. 18 of 2017 on joint leave for extra holidays during the Idul Fitri celebration.



The joint leave enables employees to avail extra holidays on June 23, 27, 28, 29, and 30.



Most Indonesian Muslims follow the tradition of celebrating the Idul Fitri Islamic Holiday, or locally called Lebaran, in their hometowns with their families.



They usually also spend time with their families to visit recreational centers and tourist attractions during the holiday.