Obama`s daughters visit Taman Sari Yogyakarta

Yogyakarta (ANTARA News) - Former US president Barack Obamas daughters, Malia and Natasha, visited Taman Sari, a tourist destination in the Keraton (palace) sub-district in Yogyakarta on Thursday afternoon.They reached the compound at 3.30 p.m. from Pasar Ngasem and left through the main entry gate at 4.17 p.m.Sultan Hamengku Buwono I, an official from the management of the tourist area, said there were no special preparations made for the arrival of the former US presidents daughters. Several minutes before their arrival, sale of tickets was temporarily halted for visitors and those who had already entered Taman Sari (beautiful garden) were prohibited from taking pictures."There were no special preparations. It went on as usual," the official, who declined to mention his name, stated.Under tight security, Malia and Natasha visited the pool where the wives of the sultan used to bathe. Visitors who were already inside the garden enthusiastically took the opportunity to see the former US presidents daughters, but were not allowed to take pictures.Taman Sari used to be part of the Yogyakarta Sultanate and was built by Sultan Hamengku Buwono I (1758-1765).It sits on an area of more than 10 hectares and has more than 57 structures, including buildings, a pool, a suspension bridge, water canal, and a man-made lake.The pool is divided into three sections called "Umbul Kawitan" (for the sultans sons and daughters), "Umbul Pamuncar" (for the concubines), and "Umbul Panguras" (for the sultan).After visiting Taman Sari, the motorcade of Obamas daughters passed the South Square of the Sultanate before returning to Hotel Tentrem, where they stay while in the old Javanese city.Alun-alun Kidul (South Square) is known for its "Masangin" myth, which states that anyone who is able to walk between the twin banyan trees in the square with their eyes closed will have his/her wish fulfilled.The Yogyakarta Sultanate, which still exists until now, is currently led by Hamengku Buwono X.