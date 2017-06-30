Obama to meet Jokowi at Bogor Presidential Palace

Former US President Barack Obama in his visit to Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta yesterday. Obama lived in Jakarta while he was in elementary school. (ANTARA/Andreas Atmoko)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Former US President Barack Obama will meet Presiden Jokowi in Bogor City, West Java Province, during his visit to Indonesia.



According to the agenda of the Presidential Secretariat received here on Friday, Jokowi will welcome Obama at the Bogor Presidential Palace on Friday afternoon.



The Bogor Military District Commander Lt Col Inf. Dodi Suhardiman said the tone of the reception for Obama would be relaxed and familial.



Obama, who visits Indonesia with his wife Michele and his daughters Natasha Marian as well as Malia Ann, made a trip to Bali Island and Yogyakarta.



They visited the Subak agriculture system in Bali and the Borobudur Temple as well as Prambanan Temple in Magelang District.



According to Executive Director of PT Candi Borobudur, Prambanan, and Ratu Boko Edy Setijono, Obama was impressed with the temples.



"He is very excited. Obama used to visit here when he was a child. However, today was a special visit, as he took along his family," Setijono added.



Setijono said Obama also praised the beautiful scenery of the Borobudur Temple area.

