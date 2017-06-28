Afghan air force-led strikes kill 15 militants

Kabul (ANTARA News) - At least 15 Taliban militants were killed after Afghan air force struck their hideout in southern Uruzgan province, the countrys Defense Ministry said on Friday.



The Afghan National Armys MD-530 helicopters pounded the militants position in Mir Abad locality of Tirin Kot, capital of Uruzgan on Thursday, killing 15 terrorists, the ministry said in a statement as reported by Xinhua-OANA.



The strikes also destroyed five cars, six motorcycles and four heavy machine guns in the province, 370 km southwest of the Afghan capital of Kabul, according to the statement.



In addition, the army personnel also found and safely exploded a car bomb in Kotwali area of the city on the same day, according to the statement.



Afghan security forces have beefed up security operations against militants recently across the country.



The Taliban has yet to make comments.



