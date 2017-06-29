Jakarta governor greets Obama

Jakarta Governor Djarot Saiful Hidayat and his wife Heppy Farida (ANTARA News/ Nanien Yuniar )

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Jakarta Governor Djarot Saiful Hidayat welcomed former US president Barack Obama on arrival at the Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport at 12:15 p.m. local time here on Friday.



The Jakarta governor arrived at the airport a little late, as the Gulfstream jet aircraft, which flew Obama, had arrived earlier than schedule.



"On behalf of Jakartas residents, I greet the former US president and welcome him to enjoy Jakarta," the governor informed reporters briefly.



Moments after arriving at the airport, Obama and his entourage were directly driven to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel where the 44th US president will stay.



Based on the schedule, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will receive Obama at an official dinner party.



They will hold a meeting at the Bogor Presidential Palace on Friday afternoon.



The dinner for Obama will be held at the Grand Garden Restaurant within the complex of the Botanical Gardens close to the presidential palace.



After holidaying in Bali, Obama, who served as the US president for two terms from 2009 to 2017, visited the Prambanan and Borobudur temples along with his family members on Thursday.



It was earlier reported that President Jokowi had invited Obama to visit the Bogor Presidential Palace on Friday afternoon, but there will be no state welcome ceremony.



Bogor Military District Commander Lt Col Inf. Dodi Suhardiman had remarked on Thursday that the tone of the reception for Obama would be more relaxed and familial.



According to Suhardiman, security will be prioritized according to the standard operating procedure for highly-privileged or VVIP guests but not be conspicuous in accordance with Obamas request.



"Obama has requested that the welcome ceremony should not be conspicuous, but security measures for him will remain in compliance with the standard operating procedure for state guests," Suhardiman noted.



Obama and his family were scheduled to visit the state palace in Bogor to accept the invitation of President Jokowi at the Green Garden Cafe at the Bogor Botanical Garden on Friday.



Following the visit by Obama and his family, the Bogor Botanical Garden will be closed to the public on Friday, according to the gardens service monitoring official, Upun Punjiar.



"I have just received information from the leader of the Presidential Security Guards that the Bogor Botanical Garden will be closed to the public on Friday," Punjiar revealed.



(A014/INE/KR-BSR/F001)