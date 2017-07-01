Some 492,934 Eid travelers have yet to return from Sumatra

South Lampung, Lampung (ANTARA News) - Some 492,943 Eid al-Fitr or Lebaran travelers who had visited Sumatra have yet to return to Java Island through the Bakauheni Port in Lampung of Sumatra to the Merak Port in Banten of Java.



According to data from state-owned waterway transportation service PT ASDP Indonesia Ferry, Bakauheni Branch, Friday, of the passengers who had crossed the Sunda Strait since Sunday (D-Day) until Friday, a total of 308,609 travelers have been ferried to Java and 492,943 others have not yet returned.



On D+4, the number of passengers who had crossed the Sunda Strait since Thursday morning (June 29) until Friday morning had totaled 110,421 of which 89,438 used vehicles while 20,938 were pedestrians.



Earlier, data from PT ASDP Indonesia Ferry, Merak Branch, had revealed that the number of passengers who had crossed from Merak Port to Bakauheni Port from D-10 to D+1 had reached 1,041,482 people. Of the total, 863,160 were passengers in vehicles.



