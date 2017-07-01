Jokowi receives Obama`s visit in Bogor Palace

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the visit of former president of the United States, Barack Obama, in Bogor Palace, West Java province.



Obama arrived at the palace at 3:30 p.m. local time and was welcomed by Widodo and First Lady Iriana at the terrace of the palace. They then proceeded to the Garuda room of the palace.



Before entering the room, Obama signed a guest book. His wife, Michelle, and his two daughters, Malia Ann and Sasha, did not accompany him during the visit.



Obama wore a long-sleeved blue shirt, and Widodo wore a long-sleeved white shirt and black pants, while Iriana wore a red kebaya and batik cloth.



They walked to the veranda of the Bogor Palace to enjoy the panorama of the palace.



"Bogor Botanical Garden is located on the other side of this palace," Widodo said, pointing toward the garden.



After a brief conversation on the veranda, Obama and Widodo boarded a golf cart and then headed to the Grand Garden Cafe restaurant in Bogor Botanical Garden.



Widodo drove the golf cart and Obama sat beside him, while Iriana and her son, Kaesang Pangarep, boarded another golf cart behind them.



Indonesian State Secretary Pratikno and Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi also boarded a golf cart behind them. The presidential security forces also followed them.



Obama and his family visited Indonesia for a holiday in Bali, Yogyakarta, and Jakarta from 23 June to July 2.



Reported by Desca Lidya Natalia



(M052/INE)



EDITED BY INE.