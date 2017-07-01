People in Bogor welcome Obama

Bogor, W Java (ANTARA News) - People enthusiastically lined the street leading to Bogor State Palace on Friday to see former US president Barack Onama, who had come to the palace to meet President Joko Widodo.



People have been coming since early in the afternoon to witness Obamas entourage, although it was not as big as that of Saudi King Salman, who visited Indonesia recently.



Dewi from Slipi in West Jakarta had come to Bogor to see Obama. "I wanted to see him because I know he is a good man. Moreover, he had also visited Jakarta once," she said.



She admitted that she was rather disappointed as she could not see the face of the 44th US president while he passed the Bogor palace entrance.



"Yes (I was) a bit disappointed, but I was happy that I could join to welcome him," she remarked.



Obamas entourage arrived at the palace at around 3.30 p.m. "It was unbelievable that his entourage was very small. There were no long parade of cars. There were only few cars, including one with plate number CD 1255 in which Obama possibly travelled," Haris, a resident of Kayu Manis, stated.



Although there had been no instructions to welcome him, people enthusiastically came to welcome him at the palace.



Bogor mayor Bima Arya Sugiarto specially welcomed Obama through his Instagram account.



He posted a one-minute video recording conveying a welcome message to Obama. "Bogor city welcomes Barack Obama. Let us welcome him with smile," he remarked.



Reported by Laily Rahmawati



(H-YH/INE)



EDITED BY INE/H-YH.