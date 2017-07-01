Man stabs two policemen after isha prayer
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - A man attacked two police Mobile Brigade members after the end of Isha prayer at Falatehan Mosque in Trunojoyo, South Jakarta, on Friday evening.
"That is true," head of public information department of the Indonesia Police headquarters, Senior Commissioner Martinus Sitompul confirmed when asked to confirm the incident.
He explained that just after the conclusion of Isha prayer at Falatehan Mosque, a man suddenly stabbed two Brimob members, who were beside him, using a bayonet.
After stabbing the policemen, he raised the knife and shouting "thogut" and threatened to attack members of the congregation.
He then ran out of the mosque. A Brimob member on guard fired two warning shot, which were ignored by the man.
He even shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Great) and pointed his knife up.
Finally, the Brimob member shot him dead.
Reported by Anita Permata Dewi
(H-YH/INE)
EDITED BY INE/H-YH.
