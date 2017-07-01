Jokowi treats Obama to lunch

President Joko WIdodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo talked with the 44th President of the United States (US) Barack Obama (left) on the veranda of Bogor Palace, West Java, Friday (30 June 2017). Barack Obama complied with President Joko Widodo's invitation to Bogor Palace during his holiday with family in Indonesia since June 23, 2017 in Bali, Yogyakarta, Bogor and Jakarta. (ANTARA FOTO/Desca Lidya Natalia/P003)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) took former US President Barack Obama to Grand Garden Cafe at Bogor Botanical Garden for lunch on Friday.



Obama, who came to Bogor without his family, was welcomed by Jokowi and First Lady Iriana and their son, Kaesang Pangarep, upon arrival at the Bogor State Palace, before proceeding to the back verandah of the palace for talks.



"Lady first. Which one (to ride) this or that one," Obama asked Iriana when they were about to depart for the cafe.



Obama then hopped on to the first golf car and sat beside Jokowi, who was driving.



Iriana and her son were on the second car driven by a presidential security guard.



They were followed by Minister/Cabinet Secretary Pratikno and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in another car.



Obama and Jokowi enjoyed lunch at the cafe, which was surrounded by trees.



Obama is in Indonesia for a vacation with his family, including wife Michelle Obama and daughters Malia Ann Obama and Sasha Obama, since June 23.



He first visited Bali, followed by Yogyakarta, and finally reached Jakarta for the final leg of his tour.



He is scheduled to be a key note speaker at the Indonesia Diaspora Networking Global on July 1, before returning home on July 2.



(Reported by Desca Lidya Natalia/Uu.INE/KR-BSR/A014)