Jokowi, Obama talk over tea

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) tea talk with 44th President of the United States Barack Obama (left) at Grand Garden Cafe, Bogor Botanical Gardens, West Java, Friday (June 30, 2017). (Press Bureau of the Indonesian Presidential Palace)

Bogor (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and former US President Barack Obama talked over tea at Bogor State Palace here on Friday afternoon.



"During the talks, some local foods were served along with warm tea," head of press, media and information of the presidential secretariat Bey Machmudin stated.



Jokowi received Obama, who had been in Indonesia since June 23 for a holiday with his family and who is now in Jakarta after visiting Bali and Yogyakarta.



Jokowi and Obama also spent some time at Grand Garden Cafe located within Bogor Botanical Garden.



Initially, the two sat at the verandah of the restaurant, but later moved inside due to rain.



"They had just talked for 10 minutes when rain fell," he remarked.



Obama was initially scheduled to leave Bogor at 4.15 p.m., but he left only at 4.30 p.m., as the talks were cordial, Bey revealed.



First Lady Iriana also welcomed Obama and joined him in the restaurant, but she sat at a different table with her son Kaesang Pangarep to allow Jokowi and Obama to have private talks.



(Reported by Desca Lidya Natalia/Uu.H-YH/INE/KR-BSR)