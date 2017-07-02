Indonesian tourists urged to take care of health in China

Beijing (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian embassy in Beijing has reminded Indonesian tourists to pay attention to their physical health and health insurance issues before traveling to China.



"Health and insurance conditions are the most important issues to be taken care of before traveling," Coordinator of Protocol and Consular Affairs of the Indonesian Embassy in Beijing, Ihsan Firdaus, said on Saturday.



Health issues are very important because the weather conditions in mainland China are very different from those in Indonesia.



A tourist from Indonesia died on Thursday (June 29) while traveling to Shangrila, the region in southwest China, which is at an altitude of 3.160 meters above the sea level.



In addition to weather factor, the victim who traveled with his wife was suspected to have a history of heart disease.



Until now, the body of the victim, known as Widodo, is still in one of the hospitals in the capital city of Yunnan Province in Kunming.



Earlier, tourists from Indonesia also experienced a similar issue when forcing themselves to walk up the Great Wall of China, regardless of their physical condition.



No less important is the insurance that can protect Indonesian tourists while traveling to China.



"Tourists can enquire about the insurance to the travel agents who organize their trips," Ihsan pointed out.



According to him, insurance during travel is very necessary given that the cost of health care and repatriation in China is very expensive.



In June, two Indonesians had died in China. Earlier, a man who was studying at one of the universities died in Beijing on June 20, 2017.



A doctoral candidate from Beijing Institute of Technology named Tri Daryanto (40) was able to receive treatment at Chaoyangmen Hospital after collapsing in the bathroom of the embassy in Beijing while going to perform tarawih evening prayer on June 7, 2017.



