Over 1 million passengers travel through Bali airport

Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali. (ANTARA FOTO/Fikri Yusuf)

Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA News) - State-owned airport operator PT Angkasa I said that over 1 million passengers have traveled through Balis Ngurah Rai International Airport during the homecoming flow of post-fasting travelers since 10 days (D-10) before the Lebaran D-Day to D+4.



Head of Public Relations of PT Angkasa Pura I at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Arie Ahsanurrohim, stated in Denpasar on Saturday that the passengers recorded during the period were those for domestic and international routes.



Arie added that the movement of passengers was calculated based on regular and unscheduled flights.



He explained that the unscheduled flights were the ones used by former US president Barack Obama and Malaysian Prime Minister and family when they visited during the Lebaran holiday season.



Meanwhile, related to the flow of Lebaran homecoming, Arie explained that the movement at the local airport was quite unique compared to other airports in Indonesia, which are mostly dominated by the flow of departing passengers.



At Ngurah Rai Airport, the flow of departure and the arrival of passengers were high or only slightly different, considering Bali as a tourist destination where many tourists spend the long Lebaran holidays.



Data from Integrated Monitoring Lebaran Command Post at the airport mentioned on H+4 or on Friday (June 30) that the number of domestic passenger arrivals reached 19,174 people, up 10.6 percent compared to the same period in 2016.



Passengers departing from the airport reached 21,573 people, or jumped 14 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.



The number of those arriving and departing through the international routes increased with arrivals recorded at 16.3 thousand, or up by 16 percent, and departure at 17.7 thousand, or up by 14 percent.



(A014/INE)



EDITED BY INE/H-YH.