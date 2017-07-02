Police foil attempt to cross 110 kg of marijuana
1 hour ago | 250 Views
Bakauheni, Lampung (ANTARA News) - The Lampung police have foiled an attempt to cross 110 kilograms of dry marijuana via the Bakauheni port of Lampung to Java.
"We succeeded in foiling the shipment of 110 kg of dry marijuana by a suspect using a Toyota Rush car to be crossed to Java," Lampung police chief Insp. Gen. Sudjarno said here on Saturday.
Sudjarno said the suspect, Iwan Kurniawan (24) from Bojong Menteng Rawalumbu, Bekasi, said he was paid Rp20 million by a friend named Capung to bring the marijuana to an address in Bekasi.
Information from Iwan led to the arrest of another suspect Kamaludindi in Merak Banten.
Iwan is facing a sentence of up to 20 years if found guilty by the court.
(T.SYS/H-ASG/H-YH)
