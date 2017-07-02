TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Sunday, 2nd July 2017

Police foil attempt to cross 110 kg of marijuana

Bakauheni, Lampung (ANTARA News) - The Lampung police have foiled an attempt to cross 110 kilograms of dry marijuana via the Bakauheni port of Lampung to Java.

"We succeeded in foiling the shipment of 110 kg of dry marijuana by a suspect using a Toyota Rush car to be crossed to Java," Lampung police chief Insp. Gen. Sudjarno said here on Saturday.

Sudjarno said the suspect, Iwan Kurniawan (24) from Bojong Menteng Rawalumbu, Bekasi, said he was paid Rp20 million by a friend named Capung to bring the marijuana to an address in Bekasi.

Information from Iwan led to the arrest of another suspect Kamaludindi in Merak Banten.

Iwan is facing a sentence of up to 20 years if found guilty by the court.

