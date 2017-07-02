President Jokowi distributes books among children at Cipanas State Palace

Photo document of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) distributed a book to childrens at Presidential Palace Bogor, West Java. (ANTARA Foto/Puspa Perwitasari)

Cianjur (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) distributed books during a visit to the Cipanas State Palace in the district of Cianjur, West Java, on Saturday (July 1).



People had been waiting for him after receiving news that the countrys president would visit Cipanas.



The people, who had spent their Eid holiday at the mountain tourist resort, rushed to get close to the president and take his pictures.



After enjoying a meal at a restaurant that offers an array of meat-based culinary delicacies, Jokowi took the opportunity to interact with the people in front of the eatery.



Before leaving, he distributed books, especially to children, a practice that he often followed during his visits.



A 35-year-old local resident of Gadog, Cipanas, Feri Setiawan expressed happiness over the presidents visit, as he and his two children had an opportunity to take pictures with the president.



"I also thank the president, as my children also got school equipment from him. I queued up for a long time before I could meet with the Republics number one person," he stated.



He expressed hope that President Jokowis visit would lead to infrastructure development in the region, and the development of roads would be especially prioritized.



