TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Term of Use
About Us
RSS | TWITTER | Facebook | FORUM
Sunday, 2nd July 2017

Dieng crater spouts gas

1 hour ago | 254 Views
Dieng crater spouts gas
Sileri crater at Kepakisan Village, Batur Subdistrict, Banjarnegara Regency, Central Java, on Sunday (2/7/2017) (special)
Banyumas, C Java (ANTARA News) - The Sileri crater at the tourist resort Dieng Plateau, Kepakisan Village, Banjarnegara District, Central Java, spouted gas on Sunday.

Head of the Dieng Volcano Monitoring Command Post of the Volcanology and Geology Disaster Mitigation Center, Surip, said the phreatic explosion occurred at 12 a.m.

"The explosion spouted gas as high as 50 meters, reaching as far as the waterboom parking lot," he said. No seriously injured victims were immediately reported.

When the explosion took place there were about 10 tourists around the Sileri crater. The visitors were hit by mud.

But their condition were not serious and they are now taken to the nearest community health center in Batur.

(U.A014)
Latest News

ANTARA News
www.antaranews.com
Copyright © 2017
Latest News Top News National International Business Sports
Entertainment Science/Tech Environment Feature
TV Otomotif Bola Forum Pembaca Press Release
Term Of Use About Us Network Guidelines Twitter Facebook RSS