Dieng crater spouts gas
1 hour ago | 254 Views
Banyumas, C Java (ANTARA News) - The Sileri crater at the tourist resort Dieng Plateau, Kepakisan Village, Banjarnegara District, Central Java, spouted gas on Sunday.
Head of the Dieng Volcano Monitoring Command Post of the Volcanology and Geology Disaster Mitigation Center, Surip, said the phreatic explosion occurred at 12 a.m.
"The explosion spouted gas as high as 50 meters, reaching as far as the waterboom parking lot," he said. No seriously injured victims were immediately reported.
When the explosion took place there were about 10 tourists around the Sileri crater. The visitors were hit by mud.
But their condition were not serious and they are now taken to the nearest community health center in Batur.
(U.A014)
Head of the Dieng Volcano Monitoring Command Post of the Volcanology and Geology Disaster Mitigation Center, Surip, said the phreatic explosion occurred at 12 a.m.
"The explosion spouted gas as high as 50 meters, reaching as far as the waterboom parking lot," he said. No seriously injured victims were immediately reported.
When the explosion took place there were about 10 tourists around the Sileri crater. The visitors were hit by mud.
But their condition were not serious and they are now taken to the nearest community health center in Batur.
(U.A014)
Latest News
- Jokowi praises young businessmen who promote local products 25 minutes ago
- SAR helicopter reportedly crashes in Temanggung 48 minutes ago
- Dieng crater spouts gas 1 hour ago
- President Jokowi distributes books among children at Cipanas State Palace 20 hours ago
- Obama delivers speech at Indonesian Diaspora Congress 20 hours ago
- Police foil attempt to cross 110 kg of marijuana 22 hours ago
- Indonesian tourists urged to take care of health in China 22 hours ago
- Government urged to be concerned about dual citizenship issue 22 hours ago