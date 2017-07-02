SAR helicopter reportedly crashes in Temanggung



(Uu.B019/a014)

Semarang, C Java (ANTARA News) - A helicopter of National Search and Rescue or Basarnas reportedly crashed in Temanggung District of Central Java Province on Sunday afternoon.The Public Relation officer of Central Java Regional Police, Senior Commissioner Djarod Padakova, confirmed here the helicopter crashed in the hilly area.He will further inspect the information of the crash.According to Padakova, the Dauphin helicopter of Basarnas was previously parked in Gringsing toll gate to monitor the traffic flow of of Eid al-Fitr or Lebaran travelers.The helicopter was heading to Dieng area of Wonosobo District, Central Java Province to assist the people after the Sileri Crater erupted on Sunday afternoon.Previously, the Basarnas Public Relation informed a helicopter crashed in Candiroto of Temanggung District during a flight to Wonosobo.Additionally, the security officer has closed the Sileri Crater area in Kepakisan Village, Dieng Plateau, after the phreatik eruption on Sunday, at 12.00 local time.The preliminary reports from Banjarnegara Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency noted there were 17 tourists visiting the area when the eruption occurred. Four people were injured and treated at a community healt-care center (Puskesmas) in Batur.