Jokowi praises young businessmen who promote local products



(H-YH/a014)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has given praise to young businessmen who promote local products."I have much appreciation to young men who have successfully developed local brands or traditional brands," he said when visiting a coffee shop on Cipete Raya, with his family here on Sunday.The head of press, media and information of the presidential secretariat, Bey Machmudin, in a press release, said that the President had given praise to the coffee shop owned by Andanu Prasetyo or Tyo as he is also called for using local coffee beans for his coffee products.Jokowi accompanied by First Lady Iriana, daughter Kahiyang Ayu and son Kaesang Pangarep arrived at the coffee shop at 11.30am and welcomed personally by its owner. He stayed at the coffee shop for 30 minutes.While queuing Jokowi asked the cashier about the best coffee sold and was told by the owner that it was "the neigjbors coffee milk," and so he ordered it.Jokowi and Iriana then sat at the corner of the shop to chat with Tyo."Only one coffee drink used to be known by the public before which is black coffee but now there are a lot of varieties," Iriana said.At around 12.00 hours Jokowi and family left the shop and proceeded to a restaurant in North Jakarta for lunch and after that he stopped by at Kemayoran to buy traditional Betawi (Jakarta) food known as "kerak telor" which is made of egg.President Jokowi while in those places also took an opportunity to greet people and take selfies with them.Today will be the end of the long Eid holiday for civil servants as well as most people in the country.