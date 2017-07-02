Three die after SAR helicopter crashes
Semarang, C Java (ANTARA News) - Emergency workers have evacuated three people who were killed after a sear and rescue helicopter crashed in Candiroto, Temanggung, Central Java, on Sunday afternoon.
"We are still conducting evacuation. So far three have been evacuated," Central Java Regional Police Command spokesman Senior Commissioner Djarod Padakova said.
He could not yet tell the identities of the victims or the total number of victims in the incident.
A Dauphin helicopter belonging to the Central Java chapter of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) crashed in Temanggung while on its way to help evacuation efforts in Dieng after the eruption of Sileri Crater earlier.
The helicopter has so far been stationed at Gringsing toll road exit in Batang district to provide help in case needed during Eid holiday.(*)
