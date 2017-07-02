Number of traffic accidents in Central Java decreases

Banyumas, C Java (ANTARA News) - The number of traffic accident during Idul Fitri Islamic holiday season 2017 in Central Java fell 36 percent compared to that of the same period last year, Central Java Police Chief Inspector Condro Kirono said.



"During Idul Fitri 2017, 292 traffic accidents were recorded, while last year the number was 457. Thus it decreases 36 percent," he said to reporters while monitoring the traffic condition in Security Post of Operation Ramadniya Candi 2017 in Banyumas Police, Ajibarang, Banyumas, on Sunday.



During this years Idul Fitri holiday season, the traffic accidents claimed 20 lives, down from 28 lives in the same period last year.



The accidents seriously injured 40 people, a decrease from 44, and slightly wounded 428 others, down from 653 victims in the previous year.



Furthermore, police chief said according to the data, most people who had entered to Central Java, have already returned on Friday (June 30).



"The peak of people returning was on Friday until Saturday morning according to the data of the government," he said.



According to him, the second highest number was on Saturday until Sunday morning, and the third highest was on Thursday (June 29).



During his trip to Ajibarang by helicopter, he monitored some roads starting from Tingkir Highway until Brebes.



According to the aerial supervision, the number of vehicles passing the area has decreased.



He noticed that the traffic situation in East Brebes highway to Pejagan was rather quiet.



A road which was still crowded was in the south, from Banyumas to Brebes which was dominated by motorcyclists.



"There is a traffic jam near Kretek railway because of the vehicles from Purwokerto with some turn and inclination. There were landscape problems but the traffic in Central Java is predicted to be better tonight," he added.



The chief said the situation of Idul Fitri this year is better than that of 2016 when there was severe traffic congestions in East Brebes toll exit (Brexit).



According to him, the existence of an emergency highway, which connects Brebes to Gringsing and stretches for around 110 kilometres, has really helped the traffic situation during this years Idul Fitri.



"This year there is no more Brebes congestion, no more thanks to four flyovers that have been built. Plus, of course it is thanks to better coordination among teamwork from ministries, institutions, police and army this year," he said.(*)