Toshiba Memory Corporation Develops World's First QLC 3D Flash Memory

Achieves World’s Largest Capacity of 1.5TB in a Single Package with BiCS FLASH™ chip



Source: Toshiba Memory Corporation, as of June 28, 2017. A structure stacking Flash memory cells vertically on a silicon substrate to realize significant density improvements over planar NAND Flash memory, where cells are formed on the silicon substrate. Source: Toshiba Memory Corporation, as of June 28, 2017. Source: Toshiba Memory Corporation, as of June 28, 2017.

