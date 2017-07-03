Threats of radicalism, terrorism difficult to detect: minister

Indonesian Army troops in their anti-terror exercise in Semarang, Central Java. (ANTARA FOTO/Aditya Putra)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The threats of radicalism and terrorism have now become difficult to detect, so everyone needs to help monitor their dynamic developments and increase vigilance, Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo stated.



"The challenges facing this nation are radicalism and terrorism that devastate our life, and they cannot be easily detected. It is difficult to see who are (our) friends and enemies," he said during a morning briefing at his office, Jakarta, on Monday.



Every terror attack against the government apparatus, including civil servants and police, is an act against the country, like the current attacks by an ISIS sympathizer on two police Mobile Brigade members in a mosque in South Jakarta.



This principle needs to be well understood by all people of the nation, as we move forward to counter terrorism.



Furthermore, Kumolo has suggested the Indonesian National Police to reactivate the Neighborhood Security System (Siskamling) based on Polri Chief Regulation (Perkap) No. 23 of 2007 to anticipate radicalism and terrorism.



Kumolo said it is worth considering intensifying the implementation of the Siskamling system by the neighborhood community through integrated cooperation between the sub-district police and village officials.



"In the past, guests were required to report to the neighborhood community chiefs within 24 hours in an effort to tackle communist threats. However, now, the system could be modified to face radicalism and terrorism," Kumolo pointed out.



He emphasized that police professionalism is improving. The disciplinary level set by the Polri chief has become an inseparable part of the Polri members in ensuring public security and order.



Professionalism and discipline demonstrated by the members of Polri will have an impact on law enforcement without discrimination by the police for the sake of public security and order and for protecting the people.



However, the success of the police will depend on the openness and guts of the people to report and provide information to the police on any suspicion and dynamism developing in society, Kumolo added.



Meanwhile, Bandung Mayor Ridwan Kamil encouraged the Indonesian people to not be afraid of terror, which aims to cause psychological distress and disturbance.



Although the police have their own ways of countering terrorism, the public must also increase its vigilance.



"Such challenges are likely to crop up from time to time, but the winners are those who are always vigilant," Kamil noted.

