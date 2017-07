Calvin Klein, Inc. Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons collaborates with The xx for “I Dare You” music video

Video Directed and Shot By Alasdair McLellan



NEW YORK--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Calvin Klein, Inc. today announced that Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons collaborated with The xx and photographer and filmmaker Alasdair McLellan on the creative concept and direction for the music video for the band’s latest song “I Dare You.”This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628006297/en/ Simons has had a longstanding appreciation of The xx – Jamie Smith, Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim – and was drawn to the band’s work with McLellan on the music videos for “On Hold” and “Say Something Loving.” Seeing a connection between the videos and his own work at, Simons was pleased to collaborate on the third video of the trilogy, lending his eye to the architectural and atmospheric elements and utilizing an eclectic cast ofcollaborators.The music video, which was filmed in Los Angeles at Lloyd Wright’s Sowden house and John Lautner’s Rainbow House, opens with actress, who currently appears in thecampaign, and also features, currently featured in the men’s Spring 2017advertising campaign;, who attended this year’s Costume Institute Benefit as a guest of the brand; and modelsand, who each appear in advertising campaigns for the brand as well as the Fall 2017runway show.The video debuts today on The xx’s YouTube channel. For more information on the collaboration, please click here With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 35,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and over $8 billion in annual revenues. We own the iconic CALVIN KLEIN Speedo *, Warner’s and Olga brands, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International, Limited.: © 2017 Alasdair McLellanSOCIAL MEDIA: facebook.com/calvinklein snapchat: calvinkleinbrand handle: @calvinkleinView source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628006297/en/ ContactsCalvin Klein, Inc.Alexandra Wagner, 212-292-9794SVP, Corporate Communicationsalexandrawagner@ck.comorAmanda Peña, Director, 212-292-9223Corporate Communicationsamandapena@ck.comSource: Calvin Klein, Inc.