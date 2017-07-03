Black box of crashed helicopter retrieved

Badan SAR National helicopter in their rescue exercise mission in Pemalang-Batang toll road in Gringsing, Batang Regency, Central Java, last month. Badan SAR Nasional has two units of this Eurocopter AS365 N3 Dolphin produced under licence by PT Dirgantara Indonesia. Indonesian Navy and Indonesian Police also have this kind of helicopter. (ANTARA FOTO/Harviyan Putra)

Temanggung, Central Java (ANTARA News) - The black box of the Eurocopter AS365 N3 Dolphin helicopter belonged to National Search and Rescue Agency (Badan SAR Nasional) that crashed on Sunday afternoon in Temanggung, Central Java, has been found.



Badan SAR Nasional Chief for Operation and Communication Agus Tamim remarked here on Monday that the black box was recovered at 8 p.m. local time on Sunday.



According to Tamim, the black box will be handed over to the relevant authority for further investigation.



The black box itself contains of two subsystem instruments, which are Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder. The colour of this black box actually bright orange, not black colour.



In the meantime, Badan SAR Nasional Director for Operation and Training Ahmad Ivan remarked that a team of Basarnas will investigate the cause of the accident.



"After the investigation, the team will evacuate the wreckage of the helicopter from its location at a hillside," Ivan said, adding that all eight people in the ill-fated helicopter were killed in the accident.



The victims' bodies have been taken to the Bhayangkara hospital in the provincial city of Semarang for identification.



Their bodies arrived early Monday morning at the hospital here, where the families of the victims and the Central Java Badan SAR Nasional Chief Agus Haryono were present to receive the bodies for identification.



The identification will be conducted by the Central Java Disaster Victim Identification team.



Earlier on Sunday afternoon, the Eurocopter AS365 N3 Dolphin helicopter of Badan SAR Nasional was reported to have crashed in Temanggung District of Central Java Province.



Senior Commissioner Djarod Padakova, the public relations officer of the Central Java Regional Police, confirmed here that the helicopter had crashed in a hilly area.



According to Padakova, the Dauphin helicopter of Basarnas was earlier parked at the Gringsing toll gate to monitor the flow of traffic of the Eid al-Fitr or Lebaran travelers.



The helicopter was heading to the Dieng area of Wonosobo District, Central Java Province, to assist the people after the Sileri Crater had erupted on Sunday afternoon.



The Basarnas Public Relations informed about a helicopter that had crashed in Candiroto of Temanggung District during a flight to Wonosobo.