Moody’s Analytics wins four Risk Technology Implementation Awards from The Asian Banker
HONG KONG--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Moody’s Analytics today announced that it has won four Risk Technology Implementation awards from The Asian Banker.
Moody’s Analytics won the Compliance Risk Technology Implementation of the Year and Risk Technology Implementation of the Year awards with Standard Chartered Bank. In the Liquidity Risk Technology Implementation of the Year category, Moody’s Analytics shared the top prize with AFFIN Bank Group. Rounding out its wins, Moody’s Analytics won the Enterprise Risk Technology Implementation of the Year award with Bank of Beijing and Jiangsu Hoperun Software Company.
“We are honored to receive these awards from The Asian Banker and to share them with our esteemed partners at Standard Chartered Bank, AFFIN Bank Group, Bank of Beijing and Jiangsu Hoperun,” said Andrew Bockelman, Managing Director at Moody’s Analytics. “Moody’s Analytics solutions help banks throughout the Asia-Pacific region enhance their efficiency, standardize and automate processes, and address other regulatory and operational challenges.”
With the Moody’s Analytics RiskAuthority™ solution in place, Standard Chartered Bank gained deeper insights into its portfolio, enabling the bank to make more informed regulatory and risk management decisions. The implementation significantly reduced the bank’s batch processing time and with a high-performance infrastructure solution in place, the bank achieved significant infrastructure cost savings.
By implementing the Moody’s Analytics RiskAuthority and RiskConfidence™ solutions, AFFIN Bank Group established a consistent and repeatable workflow to produce reliable results quickly. As a direct result, the bank’s operational efficiency, reporting capabilities and risk analysis were enhanced, and the bank achieved its overall objective of better business decision making and risk management.
Jiangsu Hoperun played a critical role in the implementation of the Moody’s Analytics RiskAuthority solution at Bank of Beijing by preparing and executing on the project plan, coordinating across different teams, and reporting on the implementation’s progress. Once the Moody’s Analytics solution was in place, Bank of Beijing improved the accuracy and timeliness of its risk-weighted asset calculations as well as its capital adequacy ratio calculations and reporting. Meanwhile, increased automation as a result of the implementation meant major cost savings for the bank.
“Moody’s Analytics was recognized in a number of risk management awards this year,” said Foo Boon Ping, Managing Editor of The Asian Banker. “The results reflect the breadth and the quality of their solutions, and how successfully these solutions allow financial institutions in the region to manage risk more efficiently, automate previously manual processes, and adapt to ever-changing regulatory conditions.”
This announcement by The Asian Banker adds to the expanding list of industry awards Moody’s Analytics has won. For a complete list, visit moodys.com/awards and scroll down to the Moody’s Analytics section.
About Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics helps capital markets and risk management professionals worldwide respond to an evolving marketplace with confidence. The company offers unique tools and best practices for measuring and managing risk through expertise and experience in credit analysis, economic research and financial risk management. By providing leading-edge software, advisory services, and research, including the proprietary analysis of Moody’s Investors Service, Moody’s Analytics integrates and customizes its offerings to address specific business challenges. Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO), which reported revenue of $3.6 billion in 2016, employs approximately 10,600 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 36 countries. Further information is available at moodysanalytics.com.
