Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo hosts "Princess Mermaid Sweets Buffet" commemorating the fairy tale written by Hans Christian Andersen
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo, one of Japan’s most prestigious international hotels located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, will host the “Princess Mermaid Sweets Buffet” to commemorate the fairy tale “The Little Mermaid” written by the Danish author Hans Christian Andersen. This buffet will offer specially prepared desserts patterned after various sea creatures reminiscent of characters from The Little Mermaid fairy tale, and be held at the All Day Dining restaurant “Jurin” on the second floor of our Hotel from July 1 to September 30, 2017.
This year’s desserts will represent an even wider variety of sea creatures than last year’s event, and includes tarts reminiscent of cute “hermit crabs” using waffle cones in the shape of conch shells, bread made to look like seals, cream puffs patterned after fish, and moray eel shaped rolled cakes amongst others. Also, special “Blue Mermaid Jelly” using Blue Hawaii flavored gelee, and macaroons made to look like mother of pearl oysters matching the mood of the summer season will be served to guests.
During July, we will also prepare special foods made from watermelon, which is one of the most popular fruits eaten in Japan during the summer, for the enjoyment of our repeat guests. These seasonal desserts and beverages include watermelon and strawberry tart, watermelon fruit punch and other refreshing menu items.
Our All Day Dining restaurant “Jurin” is known for its specially prepared seasonal meals based upon various fairy tales including “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “Peter Rabbit”. Our patissiers will display their talents by creating a wide variety of delicious desserts divided into five different categories on our 15 meter long counter for customers to enjoy every day from 3:00p.m. to 5:30p.m. during the event. This buffet was also held last year, and the various desserts reminiscent of characters from “The Little Mermaid” was very well received. In addition, we also offer special wedding plans based upon “The Little Mermaid” to expand the range of guests who can enjoy participating in this themed event.
“Princess Mermaid Dessert Buffet”
Date: From July 1 to September 30, 2017
Venue: All Day Dining restaurant “Jurin”
Time: 3:00p.m. to 5:30p.m.
Fees: JPY 3,800 per adult
JPY 2,600 per child
Contacts
Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo
Keiko Kawashima, +81-3-5322-8010
Public Relations Manager
keiko-kawashima@keioplaza.co.jp
