SAISON INFORMATION SYSTEMS: SCSK Asia Pacific Becomes Certified HULFT Partner

SCSK Asia Pacific becomes Certified HULFT Partner, strengthening the sales, implementation, and technical support for HULFT's IT integration offerings in the ASEAN region. SCSK Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (Managing Director: Shu Wei; Herein: SCSK Asia Pacific) is the Singaporean subsidiary of SCSK Corporation (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Tooru Tanihara; Herein: SCSK).HULFT Pte. Ltd. (Herein: HULFT Pte) is the Singaporean subsidiary of Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Kazuhiro Uchida; Herein: Saison Information Systems). The company makes middleware products including HULFT (managed file transfer, MFT) and DataSpider Servista (enterprise data integration, EDI).HULFT Pte certified SCSK Asia Pacific as a HULFT Implementation Partner* in May 2017.* A specific designation within the HULFT Partner Program (HPP), which certifies participants to provide various services for the HULFT family of data management middleware products.SCSK has been offering data integration solutions since the late 1990s, and has a track record of over 250 successful implementation projects.Since its establishment in 2007, SCSK Asia Pacific has provided strategic IT support as a business partner of Japanese companies in the ASEAN region. In response to the rapidly changing global economy, interest in data integration is increasing in the region, particularly in the financial and manufacturing industries.These developments lead to it being ideal timing to establish capabilities to provide consistent sales, implementation services, and support for HULFT and DataSpider Servista. These middleware products enable end users to take advantage of new business opportunities by ensuring reliable and secure integration of devices, clouds, and applications.SCSK Asia Pacific has already received orders from several companies and started providing support services with the aim of functioning as a one-stop solution provider for customers in the ASEAN region.Using Singapore as their base, HULFT Pte will work closely with SCSK Asia Pacific to develop business in several markets including Indonesia, Thailand. The companies will also cooperate to assist customers entering the ASEAN region with data integration.Compatible with an ever-growing range of platforms since its launch in 1993, HULFT is managed file transfer (MFT) middleware equipped with all the functionality enterprises need to share data between business systems. As of March 2017, there are 189,600 HULFT licenses in use by 8,700 companies in 43 countries worldwide, spanning a broad range of industries. In addition to sending, receiving and managing file transfer jobs, HULFT also includes peripheral functions essential to transferring files, including security and integration of data before and after transfer.Product Details: https://www.hulft.com/en/hulft-mft/ As of March 2017, DataSpider Servista has been installed by over 3,000 companies. In Japan, it has been ranked No. 1 in customer satisfaction for four years running*. Its GUI enables quick and easy setup without the need for coding. Its many adapters can connect a wide variety of systems, applications, databases, and other data sources hosted either on-premise or in the cloud. It can be used to automate a broad range of processes, thereby greatly improving an organization's operational efficiency.Product Details: https://www.hulft.com/en/dataspider-servista * Source: EAI Software survey by Nikkei BP Consulting, April 2017.SCSK CorporationHeadquarters: Toyosu Front, 3-20 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0061, JapanEstablishment: October 1969Representative: Tooru Tanihara (Representative Director and President, Executive Officer)Website: http://www.scsk.jp/index_en.html SCSK Asia Pacific Pte. 