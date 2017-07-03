Indonesian military has not yet planned to deploy soldiers in Marawi

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian Military has yet to plan the deployment of its soldiers in the besieged city of Marawi in the Philippines, Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Wiranto stated here on Monday.



"Before assigning soldiers to the hostile city, we need to complete several preparations, including issuing the regulation and launching a joint operational procedure (with the Philippine military). However, the two countries have now launched joint maritime patrols," Wiranto stated before a meeting with President Joko Widodo at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta.



He said the Indonesian government is still planning the proper procedure before deploying soldiers to fight a group linked to IS in the city.



"The Indonesian military, including the army, navy, and air force, are now formulating the joint military operation procedure," Wiranto noted while adding that the government is still maintaining communication with its counterpart in the Philippines.



Wiranto remarked that the president had yet to reach a decision to approve the deployment proposal.



Meanwhile, on a different occasion, the North Maluku 152/Babullah Ternate Military Resort Command (Korem) Col. Inf. Sachono called on the soldiers to be more active in detecting terrorist activities.



"I call on all soldiers to focus on the earlier detection of all small changes in the North Maluku Province as well as in the other remote areas that are far from the militarys surveillance range," he remarked.



Hence, Sachono suggested that if any unusual activity occurred, the officers should report it to the nearest military post.



"Apart from churches, the mosques, hotels, offices, and police stations have now become the targets of terrorists," he stated on Monday.



Sachono further explained that the militants, who now are in war with the Philippine military, could enter Indonesias territories, such as the North Halmahera District in the provinces Morotai Island.



Hence, he called on the soldiers to increase vigil and regularly evaluate security protocols in the border areas.(*)