Unpar female students scale Denali Muntain

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Two female students from the Bandung-based Parahyangan Catholic University (Unpar) has reached the top of Denali Mountain, the highest mountain peak in North America with a summit elevation of 6,190 meters above sea level (masl).



Grouped under the Women of Indonesias Seven Summits Expedition Mahitala Unpar (WISSEMU), Fransiska Dimitri Inkiriwang and Mathilda Dwi Lestari said their success in scaling the mountain was dedicated to the unity of Indonesia.



In a press release received by Antara, Monday, Inkiriwang explained the journey was started on June 19, before they could manage to set the Indonesian flag and play the "angklung," West Java traditional bamboo musical instrument, at the top of Denali Mountain on July 1 local time.



Starting the summit attempt from the High Camp (5,242 masl) on July 1, at 10a.m. local time, the team spent 7 hours 40 minutes traveling for 4.01 kilometers with an elevation of 901 meters. The journey to the summit from this last point was accompanied by sunny weather, strong winds and air temperature in Denali, which reached -30 degrees Celsius.



To reach the summit of Mount Denali, the WISSEMU team has been traveling for about 13 days since June 19. Starting the journey from Denali Basecamp (2,194 masl) on June 20, the team went on to Camp 1 (2,377 masl) the next day. Before finally reaching the High Camp (5,242 masl), the team had spent eight days in Camp 2 (3,413 masl) and Camp 3 (4,232 masl).



According to Inkiriwang, the team performed load carry in every camp to lighten the load and speed up the team, as well as for a smooth acclimation process, to adapt to the increasingly thin layer of air in each camp.



"This Denali climbing season is a difficult season for climbers, owing to the weather conditions, with the area experiencing continuous snowfall and storms. During the ascent, our team was exposed to whiteout several times, a weather condition where snowfall causes low visibility, so that the horizon appears blurred," she said.



The success in scaling the Denali Mountain Peak in North America also means the WISSEMU team has successfully scaled its sixth peak in the Seven Summits track.