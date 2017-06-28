Indonesia among top 25 countries in food sustainability index

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Minister of Agriculture Amran Sulaiman stated here on Monday that Indonesias agriculture was included among the top 25 countries in the Food Sustainability Index (FSI).



The FSI, released by the UKs Economist Intelligent Unit (EIU) as well as Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition (BCFN), shows Indonesia to be at the 21st position.



"We are ranked 21st in the worlds FSI out of the 133 countries. It is all because of our synergy," the minister stated.



Amran noted that the achievements were due to the synergy among the ministries and agencies, regional companies, farmers, and traders, which helped encourage production to meet the needs of the people, especially during the holy month of Ramadan and Idul Fitri 017.



In 2016, Indonesia was considered a country with the highest increase in Global FSI. Amran expressed hope that Indonesia would become a world food center by 2045.



Research from EIU showed Indonesias agriculture to be included among the worlds top 25 countries, considering its population and the total percentage of the Gross Domestic Product.



Research on FSI is composed of 58 indicators covering four aspects, namely the overall production, sustainable agriculture, food loss and waste, as well as nutritional challenges.



Overall, Indonesia is ranked 21st after Brazil and above the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and India.



Indonesia is ranked 16th after Argentina and above China, Ethiopia, United States, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, and India in sustainable agriculture category.



In this category, Indonesia gets high score on the availability of abundant water resources, low environmental impacts of the agricultural sector on land, high environmental biodiversity, land productivity, and well climate change mitigation.



Earlier in June 2016, the EIU research institute released that Indonesia was ranked 71st out of 133 countries with a score of 2.7.