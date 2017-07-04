President to discuss counter-terrorism in Turkey

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo is expected to discuss cooperation in counter-terrorism during his visit to Turkey on July 6, head of the National Agency for Combating Terrorism (BNPT), Commissioner General Suhardi Alius said.



"The Foreign Minister and I will be in Turkey. We will also discuss cooperation in combating terrorism during the meeting with President of Turkey," he stated at the Presidential Palace here on Monday.



Terrorism has become one main issue discussed in various international meetings.



Therefore, the president would also discuss issues on terrorism, in addition to economic cooperation, during his visit to Turkey, Suhardi added.



Both countries would intensify cooperation in counter-terrorism, he added.



"Issues on deportation will also be discussed," Suhardi noted, adding that he could not yet specify the possible cooperation between the two countries.



"We will discuss it later. It would be one issue," he explained.



Jokowi is scheduled to visit Turkey on July 6, before attending G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7 and 8.