President to discuss counter-terrorism in Turkey
31 minutes ago | 100 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo is expected to discuss cooperation in counter-terrorism during his visit to Turkey on July 6, head of the National Agency for Combating Terrorism (BNPT), Commissioner General Suhardi Alius said.
"The Foreign Minister and I will be in Turkey. We will also discuss cooperation in combating terrorism during the meeting with President of Turkey," he stated at the Presidential Palace here on Monday.
Terrorism has become one main issue discussed in various international meetings.
Therefore, the president would also discuss issues on terrorism, in addition to economic cooperation, during his visit to Turkey, Suhardi added.
Both countries would intensify cooperation in counter-terrorism, he added.
"Issues on deportation will also be discussed," Suhardi noted, adding that he could not yet specify the possible cooperation between the two countries.
"We will discuss it later. It would be one issue," he explained.
Jokowi is scheduled to visit Turkey on July 6, before attending G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7 and 8.
"The Foreign Minister and I will be in Turkey. We will also discuss cooperation in combating terrorism during the meeting with President of Turkey," he stated at the Presidential Palace here on Monday.
Terrorism has become one main issue discussed in various international meetings.
Therefore, the president would also discuss issues on terrorism, in addition to economic cooperation, during his visit to Turkey, Suhardi added.
Both countries would intensify cooperation in counter-terrorism, he added.
"Issues on deportation will also be discussed," Suhardi noted, adding that he could not yet specify the possible cooperation between the two countries.
"We will discuss it later. It would be one issue," he explained.
Jokowi is scheduled to visit Turkey on July 6, before attending G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7 and 8.
Latest News
- TNI, people should maintain unity: commander 10 minutes ago
- President to discuss counter-terrorism in Turkey 31 minutes ago
- Unpar female students scale Denali Muntain 1 hour ago
- Indonesian military has not yet planned to deploy soldiers in Marawi 7 hours ago
- Black box of crashed helicopter retrieved 14 hours ago
- Threats of radicalism, terrorism difficult to detect: minister 15 hours ago
- Badan SAR Nasional to investigate helicopter crash in temanggung 15 hours ago
- Number of traffic accidents in Central Java decreases 20 hours ago