Indonesia to lead consortium to discuss World Cup host

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia through the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) will be the leader of the consortium to discuss the possibility of ASEANs bid to host the 2034 World Cup, PSSIs Vice Chairman Joko Driyono said here on Monday.



According to him, the topic will be discussed at the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Councisl meeting on September 23, 2017 in Nusa Dua, Bali.



"The meeting starts on September 22 for a meeting on competition committee and the next day there will be an AFF council meeting including the discussion on the 2034 World Cup host, and at night there will be an AFF award," Joko said.



He added the possibility for ASEAN to host the 2034 World Cup will be decided after the councils meeting.



Some other issues that will be discussed are the number of ASEAN country candidates to join the host and profit mechanism.



"All this time, the host country has a right to qualify directly to the final. We should discuss how the mechanism will work," Joko said.



He added that the 2034 World Cup issue is closely related to ASEANs readiness to organize the four-year football tournament.



"Thats why we will also discuss the acceleration of improving the quality of football facilities and infrastructures," he said.



ASEAN countries have a chance to host the World Cup considering the rotation pattern of World Cup host policy.



In 2010, the World Cup was held in Africa (South Africa), and then in 2014 in South America (Brazil). Meanwhile, the 2018 World Cup will be held in Europe (Russia) and 2022 in Asia (Qatar).



"Looking at the rotation, the 2034 World Cup will be held again in Asia," Joko noted.



The plan of ASEAN to host the World Cup has emerged since the beginning of 2017. There may be more than two ASEAN countries nominated to jointly host the event.