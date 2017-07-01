Garuda opens Kendari-Baubau flight route

Kendari, (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian flag carrier, Garuda Indonesia, opens a new flight route of Haluoleo airport in Kendari to Betoambari Airport in Baubau, Southeast Sulawesi.



The first flight was made on Monday afternoon.



Southeast Sulawesi Governor Nur Alam here on Monday appreciated Garuda for the flight route connecting Kendari and Baubau.



"This will add and expand our access to air transportation and connectivity in Southeast Sulawesi," he said.



The Kendari-Baubau flight, Nur Alam added, will provide a fundamental trust for investors to invest in the province.



"When Garuda opens flights in an area of course it is because there is great economic potential in that place," he said.



The Kendari-Bauban route is available roundtrip every day using ATR 72-600.