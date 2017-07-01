Garuda opens Kendari-Baubau flight route
13 minutes ago | 56 Views
Kendari, (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian flag carrier, Garuda Indonesia, opens a new flight route of Haluoleo airport in Kendari to Betoambari Airport in Baubau, Southeast Sulawesi.
The first flight was made on Monday afternoon.
Southeast Sulawesi Governor Nur Alam here on Monday appreciated Garuda for the flight route connecting Kendari and Baubau.
"This will add and expand our access to air transportation and connectivity in Southeast Sulawesi," he said.
The Kendari-Baubau flight, Nur Alam added, will provide a fundamental trust for investors to invest in the province.
"When Garuda opens flights in an area of course it is because there is great economic potential in that place," he said.
The Kendari-Bauban route is available roundtrip every day using ATR 72-600.
The first flight was made on Monday afternoon.
Southeast Sulawesi Governor Nur Alam here on Monday appreciated Garuda for the flight route connecting Kendari and Baubau.
"This will add and expand our access to air transportation and connectivity in Southeast Sulawesi," he said.
The Kendari-Baubau flight, Nur Alam added, will provide a fundamental trust for investors to invest in the province.
"When Garuda opens flights in an area of course it is because there is great economic potential in that place," he said.
The Kendari-Bauban route is available roundtrip every day using ATR 72-600.
Latest News
- Garuda opens Kendari-Baubau flight route 13 minutes ago
- Police chief claims Food Task Force`s success in stabilizing price 7 hours ago
- Over 1 million passengers travel through Bali airport 1st July 2017
- Airlines open 28 new routes 1st July 2017
- British Airways will use Qatar planes during cabin crew strike 30th June 2017
- Indonesia participates in initiating International Day of MSMEs 28th June 2017
- Obama's visit expected to boost Bali's tourism image 27th June 2017
- Bali Travel Bureaus optimistic of Obama`s vacation boosting tourism 27th June 2017