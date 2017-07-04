TNI, people should maintain unity: commander

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian Military (TNI) and the people of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) should maintain sovereignty and unity, TNI Commander General Gatot Nurmantyo stated.



"The TNI should remain close to the people and protect the people," Gatot Nurmantyo remarked in front of thousands of TNI soldiers and civil servants here on Monday.



It should respect and defend people and should not be arrogant, he emphasized.



On the occasion, the TNI Commander expressed his gratitude to all soldiers who have been able to carry out their duties properly.



He urged the TNI to improve its skills to face the challenges in the future.



TNI should maintain achievements that have been pioneered by its predecessors.



"We should be able to carry out our duties optimally and properly," he pointed out.



President Joko Widodo earlier urged Indonesians to maintain harmony and unity amid the nations diversity.



"Diversity in tribes, local languages, and religions is the destiny of God, the law of God which is given to the Indonesian people. Therefore, we must maintain and take care of the diversity as the nations power," he said, during his speech at the Great Mosque of Tasikmalaya, here on Friday.



He shared his thoughts with the congregation after conducting the Friday prayer with residents.



According to Jokowi, the nation's wealth of diversity offers great potential amid competition with other countries.



Jokowi also called for maintaining the spirit of brotherhood among Muslims and expected the people not to harm each other, as they remain fellow countrymen.



Amid spreading of rumors and hate speech, he requested people not to insult each other, not to vilify others, and to avoid slander.



"It (Insulting each other) is not the culture of the Indonesian nation, which presents politeness," he emphasized.



In addition, during the delivery of land certificates to the public at Tasikmalaya City Hall, Jokowi urged the society not to be divided due to the different choices in the regional heads election or the presidential election.



"Do not fight with neighbors because of different choices of regents, governors, and president. We are brothers. All people must embrace each other. We are a big country," he stressed.