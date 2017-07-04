President asked to speak on counter-terrorism in Germany

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo has been asked to be a keynote speaker on counter-terrorism issue at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany on July 7-8, 2017, Foreign Minister Retno L.P. Marsudi stated here on Monday.



"The president has been asked to speak as a lead speaker on counter-terrorism, which will be conducted during a retreat. The first agenda of the summit is retreat. The issue at the session is on countering terrorism and the President has been asked as the lead speaker," she said.



The President will also raise three main themes in the G20 Summit covering issues on sustainability, resilience, and responsibility.



"The G20 in Germany emphasizes the three main themes of sustainability on how global economic growth can be done inclusively and in eco-friendly way. The second is resilience to anticipate uncertainty, and responsibility for collective development," Retno said.



According to the plan, the President will conduct a series of visits to Europe, including Turkey on July 6 and Germany on July 7-8, 2017.



In the G20 Summit, Retno said, there will be several sessions.



On the sidelines of the summit, the President will also hold several bilateral meetings, including with US President Donald Trump.



"We are arranging the schedule, but so far six leaders have been confirmed," she said.