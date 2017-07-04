President asked to speak on counter-terrorism in Germany
1 hour ago | 221 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo has been asked to be a keynote speaker on counter-terrorism issue at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany on July 7-8, 2017, Foreign Minister Retno L.P. Marsudi stated here on Monday.
"The president has been asked to speak as a lead speaker on counter-terrorism, which will be conducted during a retreat. The first agenda of the summit is retreat. The issue at the session is on countering terrorism and the President has been asked as the lead speaker," she said.
The President will also raise three main themes in the G20 Summit covering issues on sustainability, resilience, and responsibility.
"The G20 in Germany emphasizes the three main themes of sustainability on how global economic growth can be done inclusively and in eco-friendly way. The second is resilience to anticipate uncertainty, and responsibility for collective development," Retno said.
According to the plan, the President will conduct a series of visits to Europe, including Turkey on July 6 and Germany on July 7-8, 2017.
In the G20 Summit, Retno said, there will be several sessions.
On the sidelines of the summit, the President will also hold several bilateral meetings, including with US President Donald Trump.
"We are arranging the schedule, but so far six leaders have been confirmed," she said.
"The president has been asked to speak as a lead speaker on counter-terrorism, which will be conducted during a retreat. The first agenda of the summit is retreat. The issue at the session is on countering terrorism and the President has been asked as the lead speaker," she said.
The President will also raise three main themes in the G20 Summit covering issues on sustainability, resilience, and responsibility.
"The G20 in Germany emphasizes the three main themes of sustainability on how global economic growth can be done inclusively and in eco-friendly way. The second is resilience to anticipate uncertainty, and responsibility for collective development," Retno said.
According to the plan, the President will conduct a series of visits to Europe, including Turkey on July 6 and Germany on July 7-8, 2017.
In the G20 Summit, Retno said, there will be several sessions.
On the sidelines of the summit, the President will also hold several bilateral meetings, including with US President Donald Trump.
"We are arranging the schedule, but so far six leaders have been confirmed," she said.
Latest News
- Wiranto praises collaboration of ministries and state institutions 1 hour ago
- President asked to speak on counter-terrorism in Germany 1 hour ago
- TNI, people should maintain unity: commander 1 hour ago
- President to discuss counter-terrorism in Turkey 2 hours ago
- Unpar female students scale Denali Muntain 2 hours ago
- Indonesian military has not yet planned to deploy soldiers in Marawi 9 hours ago
- Black box of crashed helicopter retrieved 16 hours ago
- Threats of radicalism, terrorism difficult to detect: minister 16 hours ago