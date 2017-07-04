Jokowi to meet with Trump in Germany

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo plans to meet with US President Donald Trump in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said here on Monday.



"On the sidelines of G20 Summit the President will also conduct bilateral meetings including with US President Donald Trump," she said at the presidential palace after a meeting held ahead of President Jokowis visits to Turkey and Germany.



She daid many parties have adked for bilateral meetings with Indonesia but the schedule is often very tight and so they are difficult to arrange.



Until now there are already six countries that have been confirmed to hold bilatersl meetings with Indonesia.



"There are many who have adked for bilatetal meetings with the President. We are still arranging the schedule but so far six countries have been confirmed," she said.



The schedule for the meeting with President Trump is now also still being arranged, she added.



"Actually seven countries have been confirmed but for one the schedule is not yet fixed," she said.



Marsudi said that the meeting between Jokowi and Trump would provide an opportinity for the two countries to sit and talk, although President Jokowi has already talked by phone with President Trump.



"But this will be the first bilateral meeting although in the Arab Islam-US Summit in Riyadh the President already met with Trump. This time they will sit in a bilateral meeting to discuss bilateral issues which are certainly wider and not merely on counter-terrorism," she said.



Apart from the US Indonesia will hold bilateral meetings with Australia, the Netherlands, Norway, Vietnam and Spain.



"And we are still arranging with South Korea," she added.



The bilateral meetings are to be held on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Hamburg on July 7-8. (*)