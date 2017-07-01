Indonesia`s inflation up 0.69 percent in June 2017: BPS

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias inflation rate rose 0.69 percent in June 2017, fueled by a rise in electricity tariffs, air tickets and intercity transport fares, the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) said.



The increase in the tariffs of the three components brought the inflation rate from administered prices in June 2017 to 2.1 percent, BPS Chief Suhariyanto said here on Monday.



However, the inflation rate from volatile food prices remained under control at 0.65 thanks to the governments efforts to stabilize food prices during the fasting month of Ramadhan and subsequent Lebaran festivities, he said.



"Food prices were relatively controllable. Like in the previous year, no food price hike was recorded in this period," he said.



He said all components of expenditures in the transportation, communication and financial service sectors recorded an inflation of 1.27 percent.



This was followed by clothes which contributed 0.78 percent, housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel 0.75 percent, and foodstuffs 0.69 percent and processed food, beverages, cigarettes and tobacco 0.39 percent of the June 2017 inflation rate, he said.



"Foodstuffs still contributed to the inflation rate albeit at small rate due to an increase in the prices of vegetables. However, no rice and meat price hike was recorded during Lebaran," he said.



The other components which contributed to the June 2017 inflation rate were healthcare with 0.34 percent, and education, recreation and sports with 0.07 percent, he said.



"The education sector did not contribute to the June 2017 inflation as the new academic year did not begin in that month. The impact (of education tuition rise) is likely to be visible next month," he said.



Among the commodities and services which contributed to the June 2017 inflation rate were electricity tariffs, air tickets, intercity transport fares, fresh fish, onion, purebred chicken meat and gold jewelries.



The other commodities were rice, live chicken, beef, preserved fish, potato, cucumber, tomato, carrot, coconut, and coffee.(*)