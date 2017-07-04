President Jokowi to visit Turkey

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to visit Turkey to develop partnership in strategic industry and economy with the country, Foreign minister Retno Marsudi said here on Monday at the state palace after a meeting prior to the presidents visit to Turkey and Germany.



"We wish to build a partnership with Turkey in strategic industry," Marsudi stated.



She noted that Jokowi was scheduled to visit Turkey on July 6 for a number of bilateral agendas and to launch negotiation for Indonesia-Turkey Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, Indonesias first proposal for trade in goods.



"After that, we will start with trade in services and others. Secondly, we will also conduct cooperation in the development of strategic industries. We will conduct joint development with regard to land or air branches and others," she remarked.



Thirdly, cooperation will also be done in the field of counter-terrorism, she added.



"These are the issues that would be discussed during the presidents state visit to Turkey," she revealed.



She stated that Turkey is one of the important partners of Indonesia as common countries with majority Muslim population and common members of various international organizations such as G20, the Organization of Islamic Conference, and others.



From Turkey, Jokowi plans to go to Germany to attend a G20 meeting.