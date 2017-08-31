Health Ministry sends medical workers to remote areas

Gorontalo (ANTARA News) - The Ministry of Health has sent 13 health workers as part of the second generation of the 2017 Healthy Nusantara Team to remote areas, including Pinogu and Bulango Ulu sub-districts in Bone Bolango district, Gorontalo province.



The health workers will be placed for a two-year assignment in two community health centers; seven people in Pinogu sub-district and six people in Bulango Ulu sub-district.



The health teams visit has been received by the Regional Secretary of Bone Bolango Ishak Ntoma.



Ntoma hoped that the program will help residents in remote areas to get optimal and adequate health services.



"The Bone Bolango district government appreciates the Ministry of Health for its health service program in remote areas to help improve the communitys health," Ntoma stated.



Ntoma noted that the placement of health workers to isolated areas is part of the program and commitment of the national government to build Indonesia from rural areas.



Ntoma acknowledged that the people in the two sub-districts were less aware of healthy and clean lifestyle. Therefore, the presence of Healthy Nusantara Team is expected to change the behavior of local communities to improve their quality of life.



Ntoma remarked that the prevention of various diseases is easier when having a mindset on the importance of clean and healthy lifestyle.



Bone Bolango district government appreciated the Healthy Nusantara Team for its devotion to improve the peoples welfare, especially in the health development in Pinogu and Bulango Ulu sub-districts.(*)