Saturday, 2nd September 2017

Jokowi expects government to operate licensing center early next year

31st August 2017 | 1.398 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo expected the government to operate a licensing service center by early next year.

"Early next year, Jan or Feb 2018, we must have a building, which specially deals with licensing services," he stated at the Indonesian Stock Exchange (BEI) here on Thursday.

The licensing service center will use a single submission system. "The licensing application system must be prepared. All licensing applications will be processed with a single submission system," he noted.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly called, remarked that all government institutions must simplify all licensing procedures and he would reprimand them if they still apply lengthy and complicated licensing procedure.

"It took years to secure a permit from the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) in the past. But now, it takes three hours to issue eight permits all at once. I also have warned ministries not to take months or years to issue permits," he explained.

The president was at the stock exchange to inaugurate the listing of state highway operator PT Jasa Margas asset-backed securities under collective investment contracts (KIK-EBA). The securities is based on income from Jakarta-Bogor-Ciawi toll road.(*)
