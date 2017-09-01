Snapshot Millionaire shoots for $1.1 million USD photography competition

AsiaNet 69833





PERTH, Australia, Aug. 30, 2017 (Antara/Medianet International-AsiaNet) --





Embargo 1st Sept





Aussie startup company Snapshot Millionaire aims to give away more than $1 Million dollars in what's expected to be the richest amateur photography competition the world has ever seen.

At $2 USD for each photo entered and multiple entry discounts, the contestant funded First Prize alone tops out at an expected $1 Million dollars.

The competition opens September 1st, 2017. Take an amazing photo on your phone, tablet, drone or camera, enter via the App or Website, and you have the chance to win an estimated $1 Million USD.

There are 16 Categories each worth $5,000 USD and weekly cash awards for published photos. The founders of Snapshot Millionaire say their aim is to give everyone who loves photography exciting and rewarding incentives to exhibit their skills and passion.

"Most other competitions are narrow focused, catering usually to professionals, photo-club members or dedicated enthusiasts. We want to demonstrate that photography has nothing to do with the size of your lens or the price of your equipment".





The founders are firmly of the opinion that an amazing photo can be taken by anyone on any phone, tablet, drone or camera anywhere and at anytime. Entrants to this inaugural competition can also choose to make money from their photos with initial free entry into Snapshot Millionaire's stock photo agency. www.snapshotvault.com coming in 2018.





Final judging for Snapshot Millionaire is being entrusted to a world panel of outstanding professional photographers - Iceland's and Europe's leading photo tour operator Iurie Belegurschi, Canada's commercial doyen Mike Gluss, USA photo-journalist Ariana Lindquist, UK Architectural specialist Janie Airey, Indian freelancer Nadia Dias, French still life exponent Fabrice Fouillet, Australian wildlife and nature award winner David Rennie and one of the world's top ranked travel photographers Jason Lang of Thailand.

Lead Judge is acclaimed Australian landscape photographer Adam Monk who will select all the winners from finalists chosen by the International Judges.





Every photo entered into Snapshot Millionaire will be initially evaluated by 'human eyes'. Giving out a strong tip, the founders say Judges will be looking for the "wow factor" not necessarily technical excellence.





Download the free App or visit www.snapshotmillionaire.com . Winners will be announced later this year during a Facebook live streaming Awards ceremony.





Contact:





Neil Watson

+61 419 999 484

Snapshot Millionaire Pty Ltd

Perth, Western Australia





SOURCE: Snapshot Millionaire Pty Ltd