f-16s to conduct flypass to mark Indonesia-Singapore relations

Indonesia's F-16 from Squadron No 16 based on Roesmin Nurjadin AFB, Pekanbaru, flypassesd in Banda Aceh, Aceh, last July (10/7/2017). (ANTARA FOTO/Irwansyah Putra)

Pekanbaru, Riau (ANTARA News) - A total of 20 F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-15 Eagle fighter aircraft from Indonesia and Singapore staged a simulation above Indonesia's Riau Province, Sumatra, in preparation for conducting a flypast to mark bilateral relations between both nations.



"The flypast event will be held at the Marina Bay Cruise Center in Singapore on Sept 17," Head of Information Service of the Roesmin Noerjadin Air Force Base in Riau, Major Sus Rizwar, stated here on Friday.



The simulation on Thursday also involved F-15SG Eagle aircraft from the Republic of Singapore Air Force.



Rizwar noted that all US-made aircraft will demonstrate their capabilities before the heads of the state on Sept 17.



"According to the plan, the flypast will be witnessed by President Joko Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong," he remarked.



Indonesia and Singapore have established bilateral relations since 1967 and have also cooperated in several sectors so far. This will be the 50th anniversary of sound relations between the two neighboring countries, he added.

