Jokowi tours kampongs to meet people in Sukabumi
14 hours ago | 1.665 Views
Sukabumi, W Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited kampongs to meet the people in Sukabumi, West Java, after offering the Eid al-Adha prayer on Friday morning.
Jokowi donated a sacrificial cow weighing 851 kilograms during his visit to Kebon Jati, according to information received by ANTARA.
The president also distributed 1,500 packages containing basic necessaries, such as rice, cooking oil, coffee, tea, and sugar, to the people.
In Tipar, Jokowi also donated a cow weighing 1.1 tons to the community leaders.
People gathered along the street passed by the president from Kebon Jati to Tipar.
"I am very glad to see Pak (Sir) Jokowi visiting our kampong. However, unfortunately, I could not take a photograph with him. It is very crowded," Ani Mirawati, a Tipar resident, stated.
Mirawati who received the package said 1,500 coupons have been distributed to widows and old people to receive food packages.
President Jokowi willingly agreed to have his picture taken along with the people, including mothers, fathers, and teens.
In his sermon at the Eid prayer, President Jokowi revealed that the government will develop transportation infrastructure in Sukabumi, including developing double railway tracks, Bogor-Cianjur-Sukabumi toll road, and an airstrip.(*)
