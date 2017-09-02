President attends Idul Adha prayer service in Sukabumi

Sukabumi, West Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended an Idul Adha prayer service at the Merdeka Square in Sukabumi, West Java, on Friday morning.



At 6 a.m. Western Indonesia Standard Time, President Jokowi and his entourage reached the Merdeka Square where hundreds of Muslims and clerics were awaiting his arrival.



In line with his decision to celebrate the Idul Adha festivity with the public, this year, President Jokowi decided to celebrate the festivity with the people of Sukabumi, while last year, he had chosen to offer prayers with the people of Banten at the Ats-Tsauroh grand mosque in the city of Serang.



The Idul Adha prayer at the Merdeka Square in Sukabumi was led by KH Mahfud Ghozali, and the sermon was delivered by Prof. Dr KH Deddy Ismatullah Mahdi.



In the meantime, Sukabumi Mayor Mohamad Muraz welcomed President Jokowi on behalf of the local community.



"We have witnessed the presidents persistence by working together to build infrastructure across the beloved Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI)," Muraz remarked in his speech.



He noted that Sukabumi, with a population of 323 thousand, has managed to maintain harmony, peace, and a conducive situation, so it has become a suitable place to work and has garnered various awards.



According to the deputy of protocol, press, and media of the president Bey Machmudin, President Jokowi donated a sacrificial cow weighing 1.4 tons to the people of Sukabumi.



In addition, the president distributed sacrificial cows to the villages of Tipar and Kebon Jati, also in Sukabumi.



The head of state also distributed some sacrificial animals to provinces, including Bengkulu, West Kalimantan, and East Java.(*)